Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Usio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.89 million, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

