Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

