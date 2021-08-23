Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

