Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

