Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.