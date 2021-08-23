Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $675.84 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $675.84 million and approximately $78.22 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

