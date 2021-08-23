Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.15% 4.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Baozun 1 4 2 0 2.14

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.44%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.86%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Baozun.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.49 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 1.07 $65.25 million $1.03 18.11

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Baozun beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

