Reviewing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Volatility and Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.40 $52.73 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.28 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

