Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $18.21 million 11.21 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.32

Cellect Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellect Biotechnology and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology N/A -91.56% -72.13% TELA Bio -130.59% -65.05% -37.20%

Volatility & Risk

Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Cellect Biotechnology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods. The company was founded by Kasbian Nuriel Chirich, Shai Yarkoni, and Nadir Askenasy on August 4, 1986 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

