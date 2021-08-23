Reviewing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Romeo Power and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Commercial Vehicle Group 1.50% 24.12% 5.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 73.72 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.33 Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.45 -$37.05 million ($0.06) -162.33

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Romeo Power and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 101.88%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.54%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

