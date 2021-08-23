Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TNR Technical and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.22 $143.37 million $4.49 19.08

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TNR Technical and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnerSys beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

