Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

