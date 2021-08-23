Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $14.24 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $14.24 million and $215,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.