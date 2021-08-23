Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RSKD opened at $29.14 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

