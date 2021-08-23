Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

