Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Riskified stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

