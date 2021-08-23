Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.