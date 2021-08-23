Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. 6,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,112. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.