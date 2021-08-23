Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 4.5%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. 5,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

