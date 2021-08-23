RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of RLI worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

