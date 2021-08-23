Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $86,901.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

RBLX traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,472. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

