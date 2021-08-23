Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Roblox worth $74,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,911,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 45.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

RBLX opened at $82.77 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.