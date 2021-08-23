Rocket Companies (RKT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

7/9/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $17.54 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

