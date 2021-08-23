Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00160740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.87 or 0.99934885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01005275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.22 or 0.06846458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.