Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.24% of Rogers worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.85. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,284. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

