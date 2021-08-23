Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ROKU opened at $351.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $145.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,743 shares of company stock valued at $169,856,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

