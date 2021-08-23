Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

