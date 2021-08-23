Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.68. 148,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,941,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $648.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 660,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $10,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

