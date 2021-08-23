Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

