Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $124.65. 59,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,584. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

