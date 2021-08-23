Roth CH Acquisition III Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:ROCRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Roth CH Acquisition III had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ ROCRU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at $994,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

