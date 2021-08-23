Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Cap of $28.14 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00009362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $28.14 million and $2.80 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,102.24 or 1.00010522 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01011671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.04 or 0.06735724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,121,581 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

