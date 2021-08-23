Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. 21,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

