Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post $691.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $1.35 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,153%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 181,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $78.21 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.