Royale Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $554,456.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $554,456.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.