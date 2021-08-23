RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112,204.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $97.14 million and $112,204.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49,170.45 or 0.99814694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001896 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,976 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.