Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROMJF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

