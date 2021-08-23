Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $92,528.56 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $24.75 or 0.00050412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $92,528.56 and $24,426.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00159931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.46 or 0.99709550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01011598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.23 or 0.06745359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

