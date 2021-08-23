Ryo Currency Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3,565.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.59 or 0.06738349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.95 or 0.01353018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00376011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00641232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00339595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00330508 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,045,874 coins and its circulating supply is 31,928,562 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.