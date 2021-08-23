Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.49% of Sabre worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

SABR stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

