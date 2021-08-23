SAFE DEAL Price Hits $1.65 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $115,223.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,102.24 or 1.00010522 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01011671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.04 or 0.06735724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 792,209 coins and its circulating supply is 765,067 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

