Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.11 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.68 or 0.00840540 BTC.

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

