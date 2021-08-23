SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Up 31.6% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $86,394.55 and approximately $404.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00021534 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

