SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $4.95 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1,531.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.25 or 0.99911073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.17 or 0.00547838 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.55 or 0.00939092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00356726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00073591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004841 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

