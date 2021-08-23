Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.85

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

