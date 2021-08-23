SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 99,607.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

