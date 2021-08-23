salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.47.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.52. 7,479,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.