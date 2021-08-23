salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $300.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Monday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

