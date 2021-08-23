salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$290.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.52. 7,479,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,590. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.