Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

