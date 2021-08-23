Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.